Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

The Queen of Basketball: Documentary on Miss. legend wins Oscar

Lusia Harris-Stewart
Lusia Harris-Stewart(Delta State University)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Queen of Basketball, a documentary on the life of Lusia Harris, won the Academy Award for best short documentary at the 2022 Oscars.

Harris was a star basketball player for Delta State and is the only woman to be drafted into the NBA.

However, she declined the chance to play against men.

“I just thought it was a publicity stunt,” she said in the documentary. “And I felt like I didn’t think I was good enough.”

Affectionately known as “Legendary Lucy,” Harris averaged 25.9 points and 14.4 rebounds a game at DSU, almost 30 years before the Women’s National Basketball Association existed.

Harris died earlier this year at the age of 66.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Shakayla Washington(L) and Jarmarcus Williams (R)
Suspects charged after argument leads to shooting in Clinton
Mississippians prepare for more severe weather coming this week
Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.
Police ask for help in locating armed robber in Carthage

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Dozens evacuated due to a small gas leak at Nissan on Monday morning.
Dozens evacuate due to gas leak at Nissan plant
WLBT at 6a - 3/28/22
WLBT at 6a - 3/28/22
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet early week; storm threat returns mid-week