The Queen of Basketball: Documentary on Miss. legend wins Oscar

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Queen of Basketball, a documentary on the life of Lusia Harris, won the Academy Award for best short documentary at the 2022 Oscars.

Harris was a star basketball player for Delta State and is the only woman to be drafted into the NBA.

However, she declined the chance to play against men.

“I just thought it was a publicity stunt,” she said in the documentary. “And I felt like I didn’t think I was good enough.”

Affectionately known as “Legendary Lucy,” Harris averaged 25.9 points and 14.4 rebounds a game at DSU, almost 30 years before the Women’s National Basketball Association existed.

Harris died earlier this year at the age of 66.

