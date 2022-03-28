Police ask for help in locating armed robber in Carthage
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.
According to CrimeStoppers, a dollar-store employee was making a night deposit at the Trustmark ATM on Highway-16 back on January 2, when a man wearing a mask and holding a gun demanded money.
The robber then took off running with the money.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at 601-355-TIPS. You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.
You could get a reward of up to $2500.00.
