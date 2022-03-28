Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Police ask for help in locating armed robber in Carthage

Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.
Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.(Central Mississippi Crimestoppers)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.

According to CrimeStoppers, a dollar-store employee was making a night deposit at the Trustmark ATM on Highway-16 back on January 2, when a man wearing a mask and holding a gun demanded money.

On January 02, 2022, at around 2041 hours, The Carthage Police Department received a call from a Dollar Tree employee...

Posted by Central MS CrimeStoppers on Sunday, March 27, 2022

The robber then took off running with the money.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at 601-355-TIPS. You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

You could get a reward of up to $2500.00.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Clinton police investigating after argument leads to shooting at hotel
Belhaven mountain bike trail under construction welcoming riders and hikers
Mississippians prepare for more severe weather coming this week

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet early week; storm threat returns mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm early week; storm threat returns Wednesday
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 3/28/22: Severe weather preparations, Buddy’s Law, and Will Smith
We are under an Alert Day for severe weather on Wednesday!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast