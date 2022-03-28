Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch

Southaven Police(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned on the porch of a residence Thursday.

Officers say the newborn was found dead and asked for the public’s help in identifying the mother as they are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Jackson man receives 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
