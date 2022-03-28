Police: Abandoned newborn found dead on home porch

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned on the porch of a residence Thursday.

Officers say the newborn was found dead and asked for the public’s help in identifying the mother as they are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

