Mississippians prepare for more severe weather coming this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in Edwards are still cleaning up the damage and destruction left behind from the tornadoes that touched down in the area Tuesday.

They say they’re working fast while bracing for the possibility of more severe weather to sweep through in a few days.

“We had tremendous damage in the town, even going outside of the town within a mile. So it was an EF-1 tornado with up to like 105 miles per hour,” Mayor Lekentric Caston said.

Missing roofs, fallen down trees, and some broken power lines can still be seen all over the town of Edwards, despite clean-up crews and volunteers working hard over the last few days.

“Day in and day out, I done probably helped probably about 50 or 60 people. Open up all the roads, you know, we can get around in town and, and all this stuff just kind of fell off the building that kind of push everything back to the side in both ways,” volunteer Von Mack said.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, severe thunderstorms and a few possible tornadoes are expected this Wednesday, and that news is putting residents on high alert.

“I have to get this tree over next, right here by me down because otherwise it’s gonna even cause more damage. And that’s not good at all,” Edwards resident Delores Watkins said.

Edwards Mayor Lekentric Caston has been out checking on homes and residents that need supplies to clean up.

He said with the threat of more bad weather moving this way, power companies cut down all trees that could potentially cause future power outages if they hit a line, and the town is taking other important steps.

“We just trying to prepare by removing old debris in order to fix what we have now and be better prepared for the storm is coming ahead of us on Wednesday,” Mayor Caston said.

Mayor Caston said if you would like to donate to the city of Edwards and help residents build back, please send all materials to the town hall.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.