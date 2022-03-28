Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man who escaped police custody turns self in

Anterrion Terynn Robinson
Anterrion Terynn Robinson(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The man who police say escaped their custody turned himself in Monday.

Anterrion Terynn Robinson, 26, was taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault.

Officers say he escaped from Ridgeland Police Department around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, Robinson was escorted to the Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed by a detective. From there, he was able to flee from the building.

Investigators believe Robinson was able to contact someone to pick him up and escape the area. After further investigation, authorities say Robinson was seen in Canton on Thursday evening.

He was not seen until Monday morning, when he turned his self in to Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

