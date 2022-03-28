Judge sets hearing for March 30 in case that could determine who picks up Jackson’s trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A hearing this week could determine who will pick up Jackson’s trash for the next year.

Special Appointed Judge Jess Dickinson has set a status conference and argument on all pending motions in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s suit against the Jackson City Council for Wednesday, March 30.

The hearing is slated for 6 p.m. at the Hinds County Chancery Court Building.

Judge Dickinson handed down the order Sunday.

The judge also ruled that Richard’s Disposal, one of the two main contractors seeking the city’s garbage collection business, could intervene in the case.

Lumumba filed suit on March 9, seeking an emergency ruling against the council, which voted multiple times to reject his proposal to hire Richard’s Disposal.

The mayor is asking the court to find that the council has no authority to negotiate or execute contracts for the collection of solid waste, the council has no authority to amend the mayor’s emergency order, and that the mayor has the authority to find vendors who can provide emergency services.

Council members twice rejected awarding a six-year contract to the New Orleans-based Richard’s earlier this year. Members also voted down two motions to ratify an emergency contract with Richard’s this month.

The mayor signed a one-year emergency deal with the company on Feb. 17, after he issued an emergency declaration over trash pickup.

The council initially modified the mayor’s executive order to remove references to Richard’s, and later ended the emergency.

Jackson’s current trash-hauling contract with Waste Management expires on March 31. Richard’s is already moving trucks into the capital city to begin collections on April 1.

Trucks were spotted parked at Hawkins Field on Sunday.

