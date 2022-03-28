‘It was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at’ | One dead after McComb Banquet Hall shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after a deadly shooting at McComb Banquet Hall.

Frankiuon Bates, 26, of Magnolia was killed and pronounced dead on the scene, early Sunday morning according to Pike County Coroner Wally Jones.

Jones also says that two were injured, but were released from the hospital before the crime scene was cleared. The names of these individuals have not been released at this time.

Jones believes that multiple shooters were involved, as he counted at least 50 shell casings personally.

He also stated that there were about four different shooting areas that casings were found in, and that multiple vehicles were shot up in the parking lot.

“I’ve spent 13 years in law enforcement before getting elected, and it was definitely one of the most tragic crime scenes I’ve ever been at as far just seeing the amount of shell casings and hearing some of the comments from the witnesses out there who were more or less making a joke out of it,” said Jones.

“My personal opinion is that it was an organized shooting and this was a planned attack on some certain person. Who that certain person was? I don’t know. I don’t believe that it was Mr. Bates, but I believe it was a planned attack on somebody.”

