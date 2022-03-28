First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet early week; storm threat returns mid-week

MONDAY: After a stellar weekend, the new work and school week will be a continuation of the nice, warm weather we’ve had. A few patches of fog will be possible, especially south of I-20 early on. Otherwise, expect a cool start in the upper 40s and lower 50s, giving way to afternoon 80s amid mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay quiet and partly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will fade behind more clouds by Tuesday – but still featuring warm temperatures ahead of our next storm system due in Wednesday. Expect morning 50s and 60s to give way to afternoon 80s again. A rogue shower or two could sneak in overnight, but we’ll remain dry with lows in the middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An ALERT DAY has been hoisted ahead of our next storm system Wednesday. Similar to last week, a line of storms will move across central and southwest Mississippi through the afternoon and evening hours. Our main concern remains strong wind potential, though quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible as well along the line. Most of the storms will be exiting by early Thursday. We’ll trend cooler, in the upper 60s to near 70 Thursday. Our next rain opportunities will emerge by Friday night into Saturday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

