First Alert Forecast: quiet & sunny this afternoon before storm risk arrives Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm and spring-like afternoon is on tap for central MS today to kick off the new work and school week. A mixture of sun and clouds are expected as temperatures rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Quiet conditions will stick around with us this evening and into the overnight period as low temperatures fall close to 60 degrees.

Clouds will likely build in and thicken up across the region tomorrow ahead of our next weather maker. Although there will be more clouds around, Tuesday should feature dry conditions. Tomorrow will also be another warm day with temperatures forecast to rebound back to the 80s.

An Alert Day is in place for Wednesday for another risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and embedded tornadoes will be possible within a line of storm that will track through central MS through the afternoon and evening hours. The severe risk should come to an end by the time most of us get into bed that night. We will trend dried and cooler by Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees before our next chance for rain arrives Friday night and into Saturday.

