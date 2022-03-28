Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: quiet & sunny this afternoon before storm risk arrives Wednesday

Alert Day for Wednesday
Alert Day for Wednesday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm and spring-like afternoon is on tap for central MS today to kick off the new work and school week. A mixture of sun and clouds are expected as temperatures rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Quiet conditions will stick around with us this evening and into the overnight period as low temperatures fall close to 60 degrees.

Clouds will likely build in and thicken up across the region tomorrow ahead of our next weather maker. Although there will be more clouds around, Tuesday should feature dry conditions. Tomorrow will also be another warm day with temperatures forecast to rebound back to the 80s.

An Alert Day is in place for Wednesday for another risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and embedded tornadoes will be possible within a line of storm that will track through central MS through the afternoon and evening hours. The severe risk should come to an end by the time most of us get into bed that night. We will trend dried and cooler by Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees before our next chance for rain arrives Friday night and into Saturday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Shakayla Washington(L) and Jarmarcus Williams (R)
Suspects charged after argument leads to shooting in Clinton
Mississippians prepare for more severe weather coming this week
Police are searching for an armed robber in Carthage, and they are asking the public for help.
Police ask for help in locating armed robber in Carthage

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet early week; storm threat returns mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm early week; storm threat returns Wednesday
We see strong to severe storms returning to the area Wednesday of this week.
First Alert Forecast: Alert Day in motion for our Wednesday of this week! Strong to severe storms return to the area!
We are under an Alert Day for severe weather on Wednesday!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast