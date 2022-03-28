First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Wednesday

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day is in effect for Wednesday for the threat of severe weather.  The storm prediction center has our area under an elevated threat or enhance threat.  Expect quiet weather tonight with lows in the 60s.  Tuesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.  Wednesday will start off partly sunny.  It will become very windy, and storms move in later after 2pm.  They will push across the area between 2 and 8pm.  Damaging winds are the likeliest issue right now, followed by the threat of tornadoes.  The high will be near 80.  Thursday and Friday will turn cooler with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 50s.  There could be a few showers around Saturday and dry weather Sunday with highs in the 70s this weekend.  South wind tonight at 5mph and southwest wind at 15mph Tuesday.  Average high is 72 and the average low is 49.  Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 7:18pm.

