First Alert Forecast: Alert Day in motion for our Wednesday of this week! Strong to severe storms return to the area!

We see strong to severe storms returning to the area Wednesday of this week.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Evening! A nice evening is underway for us this Sunday night. We are seeing mostly clear conditions and temperatures falling to the low 50s for the Lows tonight! Sunday evening continues with clear skies overnight. We return to the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions with Lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday, our showers, and thunderstorms return with 70% of storms.

Alert Day in motion for Wednesday as we have severe storms returning to the area!

We are currently under an " ALERT DAY " for Wednesday! We are already under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Wednesday this week! Highs in the low 80s and Lows fall to the mid-50s.

Thursday, rain continues as temperatures fall to the 70s with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday, we still see the potential for a few spot showers. Highs remain in the mid-70s with partly sunny conditions

Saturday our Highs remain in the low 70s with a 50% chance of showers and a few storms.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

