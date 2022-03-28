Driver arrested on Jones County after allegedly running others off road

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man driver Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls about an alleged impaired driver running motorists off the road in the Powers community.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, witnesses who followed 41-year-old Anselmo Mendez Rodriguez from Laurel out towards U.S. Highway 84 East and onto State Route 184, reported several vehicles were forced to leave the highway to avoid head-on collisions.

JCSD says Rodriguez woke up in his SUV on Powers Drive to JCSD Squad Sgt. Derick Knight and Deputies Chase Smith and James “Peaches” Smith, who was searching the area for his vehicle.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on a driving under the influence charge, along with facing other misdemeanor traffic offenses.

He is currently in jail waiting for his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.