Dozens evacuate due to gas leak at Nissan plant

Dozens evacuated due to a small gas leak at Nissan on Monday morning.
Dozens evacuated due to a small gas leak at Nissan on Monday morning.(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of employees were evacuated from the Nissan plant in Canton due to a small gas leak.

According to officials, a gas leak was discovered inside the Nissan plant in Canton.

Out of precaution, workers were escorted out of the building to the parking lot until the issue was under control.

After an investigation, the building was later deemed safe and workers were allowed back inside the building.

There is no word on what caused the leak.

