‘Touch a Truck’ returns to Trustmark Park

By Patrice Clark
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) -The weather was perfect today for the big return of a popular family event.

Hundreds of families came out for the annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event in the city of Pearl.

Kids were offered a hands-on opportunity to explore, climb, and touch dozens of trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery, and other equipment.

All the proceeds today will go to help the Junior League of Jackson continue its mission of helping the community with various projects in the metro area.

“We have over 30 community projects and initiatives, and they all focus on children’s health, early literacy, and social development,” said Kadie Browning. “So those range from wonderful summer camps to working with children and grief counseling. We’re at the Children’s Hospital helping patients there. It’s something that we are very passionate about, and events like Touch a Truck help support the mission of focusing on early literacy and social development with activities like this as well.

It has been two years since organizers held this in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

