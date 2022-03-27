Senate advances historic tax cut bill to Mississippi governor’s desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The House and Senate have advanced a historic tax cut bill for the state of Mississippi.

The bill now goes to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk to await his signature.

The amended House Bill 531 proposes a $524.1 million tax cut to be implemented over the next four years.

When fully phased in, Mississippi’s income tax will be one of the lowest in the nation.

