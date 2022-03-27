Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Senate advances historic tax cut bill to Mississippi governor’s desk

Historic tax cut awaits Mississippi governor’s signature
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The House and Senate have advanced a historic tax cut bill for the state of Mississippi.

The bill now goes to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk to await his signature.

The amended House Bill 531 proposes a $524.1 million tax cut to be implemented over the next four years.

When fully phased in, Mississippi’s income tax will be one of the lowest in the nation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

