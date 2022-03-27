Ridgeland Police Department locates 3 Jackson children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Tony Blount, Michael Blount, Jr., and Mark Blount from Jackson, Mississippi has been canceled.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, all three children have been found.

Hearn says that the Ridgeland Police Department found all three children safe and that no harm had been done.

The Department of Human Services and Child Protective Services were contacted and the children were released back to their biological father.

There will be a follow-up hearing regarding this case on Monday with Judge Carolyn Hicks, where both parents will have to appear.

