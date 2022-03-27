Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mayor Lumumba receives prestigious award from the Harvard Kennedy School

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba received a prestigious award from the Harvard Kennedy School on Saturday.

Mayor Lumumba joins a list of young elected and public service leaders to receive the John F. Kennedy New Frontier Award.

This award honors those under the age of 40 who are changing their communities and the country with their commitment to public service.

The Kennedy School said it took note of Mayor Lumumba’s efforts to expand Jackson’s digital economic platform, make community oversight of police more transparent, and focus on creating an educational partnership to improve public schools.

