Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade returns to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade returned to downtown Jackson today, and it provided fun for the whole family.

Brandi Lee is the parade organizer for Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade, and after two parade-less years, she’s proud of how the city came together to bring green Mardi Gras back to Jackson.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” said Lee. “I think I thanked everyone from Court to State to West Street for coming.”

Tony has been attending the parade for 24 years. This is his first year with a float, and his crew has been decorating for five weeks.

“It’s all about the little kids,” said Tony. “We got stuffed animals; we got bracelets. It’s all about the kids.”

“We catching beads,” said Kori Williamson.

Kori and her mom had been coming to the parade for three years before it was paused due to the pandemic. And like everyone in attendance, they were happy to be back on the scene.

“Just enjoying and having fun,” Donald Taylor expressed. “We haven’t been out in what, two and a half years?”

Proceeds are going to the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.

Children’s of Mississippi is dedicated to caring for babies, children, and young adults — offering the best care just for kids. 3 on your side will keep you updated on how the money raised at Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade was able to benefit the hospital.

