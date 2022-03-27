First Alert Forecast: Spring continues over the next couple of days, but Wednesday holds our next Storm Threat!

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Beautiful day on our Sunday as we continue with Spring conditions outside! Mostly clear skies and sunny!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning! We are seeing a calm and peaceful morning this Sunday.

Today holds mostly sunny conditions and clear skies with Highs increasing to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the upper low 50s. Our Sunday evening continues with clear skies overnight. We return to the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions with Lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday, our showers, and thunderstorms return with 70% of storms.

Strong to severe storms returning to the area on Wednesday of this upcoming week! We are currently under an Enhanced Risk for strong storms(WLBT)

We are already under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Wednesday of next week! Highs in the low 80s and Lows fall to the mid-50s.

Storms returning for us on Wednesday of this upcoming week where we could see some strong to severe weather return to the area!

Thursday, rain continues as temperatures fall to the 70s with a 20% chance of showers.Friday, we still see the potential for a few spot showers. Highs remain in the mid-70s with partly sunny conditions Saturday our Highs remain in the low 70s with a 50% chance of showers and a few storms.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

