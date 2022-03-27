First Alert Forecast: A quiet evening is in store for and we see mostly sunny conditions over the next few days! Storms watch for Wednesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Evening!

Conditions are beautiful out there for us this Saturday! Temperatures reached into the mid-70s today with mostly sunny and clear conditions! Lows are still expected to fall in the low 40s tonight with mostly clear skies. Sunday Highs increase to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the upper low 50s. Mostly sunny conditions for our Sunday.

We return to the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions with Lows in the low 60s.

Enhanced Risk for most of WLBT's viewing area as we see storms return to the area!

Wednesday, our showers, and thunderstorms return with 70% of storms. We are already under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Wednesday of next week! Highs in the low 80s and Lows fall to the mid-50s. Thursday, rain continues as temperatures fall to the 70s with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday, we still see the potential for a few spot showers. Highs remain in the mid-70s with partly sunny conditions!

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

