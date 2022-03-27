Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Clinton police investigating after argument leads to shooting at hotel

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department is investigating after an argument led to a shooting on Sunday.

Clinton Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Jones says the victim was shot once at the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel.

According to authorities, two suspects have been taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

