Clinton police investigating after argument leads to shooting at hotel

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police Department is investigating after an argument led to a shooting on Sunday.

Clinton Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Jones says the victim was shot once at the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel.

According to authorities, two suspects have been taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

