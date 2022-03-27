Belhaven mountain bike trail under construction welcoming riders and hikers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteers are hard at work creating the Belhaven Mountain Bike Trail.

It’s along the Museum Walking Trail, and organizers hope you will take advantage of what started in January and help them with the expansion.

“We’re always looking to have new places to ride,” said Belhaven Mountain Bike Trail volunteer organizer Dallis Ketchum.

Ketchum is working with volunteers to create those new places, building the Belhaven Mountain Bike Trail.

It’s just off the Museum Walking Trail, where cyclists and hikers now have another option for outdoor activities.

“What’s been true since the pandemic began is that it’s been the fastest growing sport worldwide, and so it’s a lot of enthusiasm here,” said Ketchum. “We’ve got a lot of volunteer support. The neighborhood has been very gracious to support us.”

Volunteers are clearing the brush to expand the trail. One of the four bridges leading to the course is currently a mile long and will extend to 3 miles in the 37 acres of the Greater Belhaven Foundation property.

The foundation and Tri-County Bike Association are sponsoring the construction.

“I’m all about people coming out and getting more time outside away from TVs and computers,” said Museum Trail Walker James Mathews.

Mathews and his dog Ella walk the trail almost every day.

“It’s great,” said Matthews. “I mean, I’m an outdoor person myself, and I enjoy the trails, and there’s not much of it here in Jackson. It’s awesome; it’s bringing outdoor activity to Jackson.”

Pink flags mark the trail, which will include bridges and signage.

If you would like to volunteer for build days or to support the efforts, go to the Belhaven Mountain Bike Trail Facebook page.

“We hope for it to be extensive and connected,” said Ketchum. “Our hope is that it’s bringing our community together in a fun outdoor activity.”

