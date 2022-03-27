Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers from Precinct 3 responded to a bank alarm at Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson...
JPD: Suspect in custody after breaking into Trustmark Bank
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for three...
Missing Child Alert issued for 3 Jackson boys
Gov. Tate Reeves signs military drivers bill
Canton police investigating after a body was found ‘badly decomposed’ near a ditch
Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’

Latest News

A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars at auto dealership.
Thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of possible Iran deal
‘Touch a Truck’ returns to Trustmark Park
‘Touch a Truck’ returns to Trustmark Park