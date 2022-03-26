Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Wicker promises to vote against Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is grilled during day two of her confirmation hearing. (Source: CNN/POOL/GETTY IMAGES)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker on Friday joined a growing number of Republican senators promising to vote against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Last year, I voted against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to a federal appeals court because I had serious doubts about her record and judicial philosophy. After seeing her closely examined this week by the Senate Judiciary Committee, I stand by my original concerns,” Wicker said in a statement.

“Judge Jackson has consistently evaded basic questions from Senators about her views of the law, the role of a judge, and her record. I was especially disappointed that she failed to disavow the idea of court packing, which radical left-wing groups have advocated as a means of imposing their will on the country.

“President Biden promised to appoint an activist judge and he has done exactly that. I am persuaded she would have no reluctance to legislate from the bench. I will be voting against her confirmation.”

Jackson needs a simple majority in the Senate for confirmation. Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement of support on Friday is considered a good indication that Jackson will likely have the support of all 50 Senate Democrats.

If confirmed, Jackson would become the 116th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, replacing the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

