Simpson County School District to hold special election for bond issue

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Simpson County School District will hold a special election Tuesday.

Voters will decide on a $39 million bond issue for the construction of a new high school.

Absentee ballots will be accepted through tomorrow at the Simpson County Circuit Clerk’s office in Mendenhall.

The new school would be located off Highway 49, just north of Howard Industries.

School Board President Danny Cowart says the decision to combine Magee High and Mendenhall High School was based on a facility study that began three years ago.

He says the new high school will place every student in an adequate facility suitable for learning.

