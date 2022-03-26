Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Organizers prepare for Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

By Christopher Fields
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two years since the last St. Paddy’s parade was held on the streets of downtown Jackson due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say not being able to host the event has been heartbreaking.

Now that one of Jackson’s biggest events is back, event coordinator Malcolm White says they are expecting more than 70,000 people to attend the parade and the events following.

This year’s theme is ‘Go Big and Come Home’ in honor of the city’s bicentennial.

“People are excited about getting out,” said White. “They have been couped up for two years. They are really tired of being out of circulation.”

