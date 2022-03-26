Man grazed in the head by a bullet after an argument in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was grazed in the head by a bullet on Robinson Road in Jackson on Friday night.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the man and an unidentified individual were arguing, which led to them firing shots at each other.

The man drove to Capitol Street, where he stopped an officer and was transported to a hospital.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.