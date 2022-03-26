Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man grazed in the head by a bullet after an argument in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was grazed in the head by a bullet on Robinson Road in Jackson on Friday night.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the man and an unidentified individual were arguing, which led to them firing shots at each other.

The man drove to Capitol Street, where he stopped an officer and was transported to a hospital.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

