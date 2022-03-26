Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JPD: Suspect in custody after breaking into Trustmark Bank

Police officers from Precinct 3 responded to a bank alarm at Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson...
Police officers from Precinct 3 responded to a bank alarm at Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson Avenue on March 26, 2022.(WJHG)
By Ashley Garner
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating an early-morning break-in at a Downtown Jackson bank.

Officers responded to the Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson Avenue after the bank’s alarm went off.           

When they arrived they discovered the glass had been broken and a big hole was seen in the window.

Police say the burglar, 32-year-old Dante Dupree was still inside the bank. He was taken to police headquarters and questioned.  

Dupree told police he broke into the bank to steal money to buy food, cigarettes, and a hotel room.            Investigators believe Dupree suffers from a mental condition.           

Police have not said what charges he will face in custody this morning

