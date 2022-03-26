JPD: Suspect in custody after breaking into Trustmark Bank

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating an early-morning break-in at a Downtown Jackson bank.

Officers responded to the Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson Avenue after the bank’s alarm went off.

When they arrived they discovered the glass had been broken and a big hole was seen in the window.

Police say the burglar, 32-year-old Dante Dupree was still inside the bank. He was taken to police headquarters and questioned.

Dupree told police he broke into the bank to steal money to buy food, cigarettes, and a hotel room. Investigators believe Dupree suffers from a mental condition.

Police have not said what charges he will face in custody this morning

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.