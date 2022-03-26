Gulfport Police host community cleanup

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Together, volunteers cleared trash in and around East Railroad Street, amounting to about 10 garbage bags full.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bags of litter and debris are off the streets in Gulfport thanks to a group of volunteers and the Gulfport Police Department.

The agency hosted its community cleanup beginning at 8 a.m. with a nonprofit called Extend a Hand, Help a Friend.

Together, they cleared trash in and around East Railroad Street, amounting to about 10 garbage bags full.

“It’s just doing a little bit more than responding to calls,” Deputy Commander Clayton Fulks said. “It’s about relationships and partnerships. So, us being out there, it’s hoping that we will build some more relationships and just help to make Gulfport a little bit better.”

If you would like to volunteer for the next community cleanup, you can call Community Relations at 228-868-5703 to sign up.

