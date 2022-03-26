First Alert Forecast: This weekend sets up nicely for us as Spring-like conditions kick in! But storms are returning in the near future!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

A cool start to our Saturday morning! but temperatures will warm up quickly as we get into the day!

Saturday, our Highs return to the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions and clear skies. Lows still sitting in the low 40s during the night. Sunday Highs increase to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the upper low 50s. Mostly sunny conditions for our Sunday.

We return to the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions with Lows in the low 60s.

We are already seeing an opportunity for severe storms next Wednesday. We are already under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms as well for Wednesday! (WLBT)

Wednesday, our showers, and thunderstorms return with 70% of storms.

Strong and severe storms returning to the area on Wednesday of this upcoming week!

We are already under a Slight Risk for severe weather on Wednesday of next week! Highs in the low 80s and Lows fall to the mid-50s. Thursday, rain continues as temperatures fall to the 70s with a 20% chance of showers.

Friday, we still see the potential for a few spot showers. Highs remain in the mid-70s with partly sunny conditions Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.