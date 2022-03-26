Canton police investigating after a body was found ‘badly decomposed’ near a ditch

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Hickory Street.

Police Chief Otha Brown says officers responded to a call from residents around 5:30 p.m. on Friday about a foul odor in the neighborhood.

Once officers arrived, they found a male lying in a grassy area near a ditch. According to Chief Brown, the body was badly decomposed and appeared to have been in the ditch for weeks.

This is an ongoing investigation.

