Canton police investigating after a body was found ‘badly decomposed’ near a ditch

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Department is investigating after a body was found on South Hickory Street.

Police Chief Otha Brown says officers responded to a call from residents around 5:30 p.m. on Friday about a foul odor in the neighborhood.

Once officers arrived, they found a male lying in a grassy area near a ditch. According to Chief Brown, the body was badly decomposed and appeared to have been in the ditch for weeks.

This is an ongoing investigation.

