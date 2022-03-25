Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WLBT’s Things To Know 3/25/22: Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade, tax cut proposal, and jump in rent prices

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade returns to Jackson

The Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade is back, and it rolls through downtown Jackson on Saturday. This is one of Jackson’s biggest events, and thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Jackson for the annual parade. The parade will take the same route as it has in the past, starting at State and Court streets. up Pearl Street to Lamar Street and back up Court Street. Drivers should expect several street closures in the downtown area beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. This is the 37th year for the parade. It would have been the 39th, but the parade was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic and COVID restrictions.

2. Tax cut proposal

The tally grows for versions of a tax cut proposal at the State Capitol. And the Governor is the latest leader throwing his version in for consideration. “It is important that we focus on getting the elimination of the income tax across the finish line,” said Governor Tate Reeves Thursday morning. But Reeves didn’t call the press to his office to advocate for the House or Senate plan. He’s got a new pitch. “I am calling on the legislature to send me a bill that immediately cuts marginal tax rates from 5% to 3.5%,” he explained. “In addition, I call on the legislature to then reduce the marginal income tax rate in our state on individuals by one-half of 1% for seven consecutive years thereafter. That would get us to a 0% individual income tax write within eight years.” If you’re wondering exactly what that means for you, we asked him. “It just depends on what your income level is,” he noted. “But what it would be is it’d be exactly the same for everyone. It would be 30% of whatever your current income tax is paid. Just think, Okay, this is what I pay on a monthly basis, what is 30% of that? Because under the plan that I just proposed, you would get a 30% reduction in whatever that is in 2023 in year one.”

3. Jump in rent prices

According to a report from Realtor.com, the national median for rent was $1,792 last month. That’s a 17% jump from a year ago, marking double-digit increases for studio apartments, one bedroom and two bedrooms. February’s new high makes the typical apartment $283 more expensive each month than it was in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic. According to experts, that marks a nearly 20% increase over the past two years.

