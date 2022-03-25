Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Town of Goodman under boil water notice; MEMA opens shelter in Tchula

By Howard Ballou
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One Holmes County town is now under a boil water notice after the severe weather that blew through Tuesday.

The Town of Goodman issued the boil water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Holmes County.

Water system officials notified the Department of Health about a system-wide pressure loss due to line breaks and power outages caused by the tornado.

That twister was an EF-1 with peak winds of 110 miles per hour. Health officials strongly recommend you boil your water for one minute before drinking it.

And for those who need a place to stay in Holmes County as clean up and recovery continues, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says a shelter is now open.

It is a Red Cross Shelter located at the Mileston Cooperative Community Center, 147 Head Start Road in Tchula. It opened at 7 p.m. Thursday.

