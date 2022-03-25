Senate approves bill banning state agencies, officials from using private money on elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Using private money for paying for voter outreach and election-related expenses could soon be illegal in Mississippi.

Thursday, the Senate passed the conference report for H.B. 1365, which bans local governments and government officials from seeking or using private dollars to fund elections, election outreach, voter education, and the like.

Senators approved the measure on a 49-2 vote, with 1 senator absent or not voting, the Mississippi Legislature’s website states.

The measure now must be voted on by the House. If approved, it will go to the governor’s desk for his signature.

If approved, Mississippi would join more than a dozen states that have passed similar bills in the wake of the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill also comes as three people in Hinds County face a litany of felony charges related to the misuse of an elections grant provided by the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

The Hinds County Election Commission received nearly $1.9 million in grant monies to help protect voters and workers during the 2020 election.

However, three people, including one election commissioner, were arrested on embezzlement, bribery, and other charges in connection with improperly using about $300,000 of that grant money.

The bill was introduced by Speaker Philip Gunn. We have reached out to Gunn’s office and are awaiting comment.

A copy of the conference report is below.

