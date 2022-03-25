Miss. State’s Molinar declares for NBA Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar declared for the NBA Draft on Friday.

Molinar is coming off a big season in Starkville, averaging 17.5 points per game and winning the Howell Trophy as the best men’s basketball player in the state.

Molinar will be able to keep his college eligibility should he decide to return to school before the draft.

Mock drafts project Molinar as a second-round pick.

You can read his message to Bulldog fans here:

