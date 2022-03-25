Manhunt underway after Canton man arrested for aggravated assault escapes Ridgeland Police Department

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway after a man escaped from the Ridgeland Police Department around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

RPD stated in a press release that officers took 26-year-old Anterrion Terynn Robinson, of Canton, into custody on outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault.

According to the release, Robinson was then escorted to the Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed by a detective. However, he was able to flee from the building.

Investigators believe Robinson was able to contact someone to pick him up and flee the area. After further investigation, authorities say Robinson was seen in Canton on Thursday evening.

Anterrion Terynn Robinson is wanted by the Ridgeland Police Department for several charges including aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and felony escape.

If you have any information, contact the Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121 or Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

