Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Manhunt underway after Canton man arrested for aggravated assault escapes Ridgeland Police Department

Anterrion Terynn Robinson
Anterrion Terynn Robinson(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway after a man escaped from the Ridgeland Police Department around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

RPD stated in a press release that officers took 26-year-old Anterrion Terynn Robinson, of Canton, into custody on outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault.

According to the release, Robinson was then escorted to the Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed by a detective. However, he was able to flee from the building.

Investigators believe Robinson was able to contact someone to pick him up and flee the area. After further investigation, authorities say Robinson was seen in Canton on Thursday evening.

Anterrion Terynn Robinson is wanted by the Ridgeland Police Department for several charges including aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and felony escape.

If you have any information, contact the Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121 or Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to East County Line Rd.
Jackson Police respond to Monument Street shooting.
JPD investigating two shootings reported Thursday afternoon
Auguena Funches. Source: CPD
Trial date moved to May 9 for woman involved in early 2021 Jackson shooting
Connor Lambert
‘Always smiling;’ Neighbors recount moments before tornado victim’s house was destroyed
2 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

Latest News

Examples of tianeptine under its marketed names.
State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
WLBT at 4p (March 25, 2022)
WLBT at 4p (March 25, 2022)
WLBT at 5p (March 25, 2022)
WLBT at 5p (March 25, 2022)