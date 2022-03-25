Man remains in critical condition after retaining wall collapses in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man remains in the hospital in critical condition after paramedics pulled him from the rubble of a retaining wall that collapsed.

It happened on the banks of the Mississippi River in Natchez. First responders rushed to rescue him.

The man has been identified as Cantrell Harris, who was stuck underneath portions of that wall.

First responders say it took over an hour to get him freed and a considerable amount of time to even reach him because the area is gated, closed to the public and difficult to reach.

Harris suffered broken legs in the incident.

