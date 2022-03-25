Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man remains in critical condition after retaining wall collapses in Natchez

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man remains in the hospital in critical condition after paramedics pulled him from the rubble of a retaining wall that collapsed.

It happened on the banks of the Mississippi River in Natchez. First responders rushed to rescue him.

The man has been identified as Cantrell Harris, who was stuck underneath portions of that wall.

First responders say it took over an hour to get him freed and a considerable amount of time to even reach him because the area is gated, closed to the public and difficult to reach.

Harris suffered broken legs in the incident.

