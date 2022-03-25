Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade returns to Jackson

By Ashley Garner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade is back, and it rolls through downtown Jackson on Saturday.

This is one of Jackson’s biggest events, and thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Jackson for the annual parade.

The parade will take the same route as it has in the past, starting at State and Court streets. up Pearl Street to Lamar Street and back up Court Street.

Drivers should expect several street closures in the downtown area beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

This is the 37th year for the parade. It would have been the 39th, but the parade was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic and COVID restrictions.

The theme this year is “Go Big and Come Home,” in honor of the city’s bicentennial and its theme of homecoming.

Parade founder Malcolm White says it will be a great weekend.

“I think everybody is ready. They’re pinned up. They’re tired of sitting inside. They’re tired of not being able to get out and mingle with their friends. And I think this is a perfect time, and the perfect weather, the perfect weekend for a parade in Downtown Jackson,” White says.

There’s a children’s festival at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, then the pet parade at 10 a.m. followed by the children’s parade at 11 a.m.

The big parade rolls through Jackson at 1:00 p.m.

The official after-party is at Hal and Mal’s.

All the money that’s raised benefits Children’s of Mississippi...the state’s only pediatric hospital.

