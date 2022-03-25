FlashbackFriday: Chi Omega tragedy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-five years ago five Ole Miss students--all members of Chi Omega sorority--were killed as they walked along Highway 6 between Oxford and Batesville.

The girls were participating in a walk-a-thon to raise money for charity.

A truck plowed into their escort vehicle, which then flipped and hit the group.

Margaret Gardner, Mary Pat Langford, Beth Roberson, Robin Simmons, and Hess Worsham were killed.

About a dozen others were injured, and the entire Ole Miss community was shaken.

Today, five wooden crosses mark the spot where the tragedy happened on March 26th, 1987.

