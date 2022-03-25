Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Nice weekend ahead...
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunny and warmer with a little more humidity Monday and Tuesday. Lows in the 50s with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday and will threaten us with damaging winds & possible tornadoes. An inch or two of rain is also possible.

Temperatures will fall back into the 70s Thursday and Friday after the system passes us. There could be some lingering showers.

First Alert Forecast: