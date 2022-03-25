Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Our quiet and dry weather continues as we move into the weekend! Next rain chances returning next Wednesday!

By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! Friday has so far been rather nice for us! We are seeing mostly sunny skies and temperatures are currently pleasant outside. Today’s High is expected to be in the low 70s for Highs! Tonight, we see Lows fall to the low 40s. We see clear conditions tonight!

As we move into the weekend, it’s looking to be very nice for us! Saturday, our Highs return to the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions and clear skies. Lows still sitting in the low 40s during the night. Sunday Highs increase to the upper 70s, with Lows falling to the upper low 50s. Mostly sunny conditions for our Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms returning to the area Wednesday of next week!

We return to the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions with Lows in the low 60s. Wednesday, our rain chances return, and we could experience another day of storms. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and Lows fall to the mid-50s. Thursday, rain continues as temperatures fall to the 70s with a 30% chance of showers.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

