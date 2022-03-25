First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable days ahead

FRIDAY: We’ll trend slightly cooler and breezy behind our boundary for Friday – but with full sunshine, all will be well to round out the work week. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s to warm into the 60s to near 70. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Bright skies, seasonable temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend. After a morning start in the 40s Saturday, we’ll rebound nicely into the lower to middle 70s. More sunshine and warmer temperatures return through Sunday – in the middle to, a few, upper 70s possible after starting off in the middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warmer temperatures will continue to filter in ahead of our next weather maker – due in mid-week. Expect highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday amid a mix of sun and clouds. Our next storm threat looks to increase by Wednesday afternoon and evening as a line of storms treks eastward. Severe storm risk is in play; mainly from strong wind potential, though the risk is lower than Tuesday’s storms as of now. Most storms should be out of the area by Thursday morning. We’ll trend cooler in the 70s Thursday and Friday before another surge of moisture brings a bout of heavy rain by late Friday into early Saturday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.