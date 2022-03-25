Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonable days ahead

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: We’ll trend slightly cooler and breezy behind our boundary for Friday – but with full sunshine, all will be well to round out the work week. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s to warm into the 60s to near 70. We’ll stay clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Bright skies, seasonable temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend. After a morning start in the 40s Saturday, we’ll rebound nicely into the lower to middle 70s. More sunshine and warmer temperatures return through Sunday – in the middle to, a few, upper 70s possible after starting off in the middle 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warmer temperatures will continue to filter in ahead of our next weather maker – due in mid-week. Expect highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday amid a mix of sun and clouds. Our next storm threat looks to increase by Wednesday afternoon and evening as a line of storms treks eastward. Severe storm risk is in play; mainly from strong wind potential, though the risk is lower than Tuesday’s storms as of now. Most storms should be out of the area by Thursday morning. We’ll trend cooler in the 70s Thursday and Friday before another surge of moisture brings a bout of heavy rain by late Friday into early Saturday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to East County Line Rd.
Jackson Police respond to Monument Street shooting.
JPD investigating two shootings reported Thursday afternoon
Connor Lambert
‘Always smiling;’ Neighbors recount moments before tornado victim’s house was destroyed
2 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
Auguena Funches. Source: CPD
Trial date moved to May 9 for woman involved in early 2021 Jackson shooting

Latest News

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Beautiful Conditions out there for us as we see sunny skies continue into the afternoon!
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful conditions out there for us on this Thursday. Nice conditions will continue over the next few days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright, quiet days continue late week, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, dry weather continues late week