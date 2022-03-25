Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill coming to East County Line Rd.
Jackson Police respond to Monument Street shooting.
JPD investigating two shootings reported Thursday afternoon
Connor Lambert
‘Always smiling;’ Neighbors recount moments before tornado victim’s house was destroyed
Auguena Funches. Source: CPD
Trial date moved to May 9 for woman involved in early 2021 Jackson shooting
2 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms
7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

Latest News

The IRS said earlier this month it was hiring 10,000 workers to deal with a backlog of 23...
Small businesses face tax headaches on top of pandemic woes
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 died in Russian strike on theater
Ukraine said they destroyed a large Russian warship at the Berdyansk port.
RAW: Russian warship destroyed
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s Things To Know 3/25/22: Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade, tax cut proposal, and jump in rent prices