Contact tracing reduced COVID cases during winter 2020, new study says

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study published Friday shows contact tracing works and estimates it prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases during the winter of 2020.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Researchers determined contact tracing reduced COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by an estimated 21% in late 2020 as vaccines were first becoming available.

It used hospitalization data and estimates to predict contact tracing prevented more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and up to about 33,000 hospitalizations over the course of two months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

