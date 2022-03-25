City of Clinton to increase garbage rates for customers

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Clinton will increase the garbage rates for residential and commercial customers of the city.

This increase is to accommodate the full cost of providing solid waste and disposal services, due to increasing costs by waste management.

The rate for residential service will increase by 61.29% to $25.00 per month, and for commercial service, the rate will increase by 42.50% to $28.50 per month.

The rates for May 31 through September 20, 2022, will be as follows: for residential service $32.60 per month and for commercial service $35.30 per month.

The rates will revert to $25.00 per month for residential service and $28.50 per month for commercial service for the October 31, 2022 bill.

