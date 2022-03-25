China’s Ministry of Justice says its immune from state’s COVID-19 lawsuit, court records show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - China’s Ministry of Justice has refused to accept process in the state’s suit seeking damages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a January 24 letter from the Ministry of Justice for the People’s Republic of China, it tells the court that it was “regretful” to reject the service filed through the Hague Convention, but it did so because accepting the process would have “infringe the sovereignty or security” of the nation.

The ministry went on to “reaffirm that the defendants specified in your requests enjoy sovereignty immunity and are not subject to any foreign jurisdiction.”

The letter was filed with U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on March 22, days after Fitch requested more time to serve process in the case.

The attorney general filed suit against the nation and several of its governmental entities in May 2020, seeking damages related to the “enormous loss of life, human suffering and economic turmoil experienced by all Mississippians from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Through March 24, more than 794,000 people in the Magnolia State had contracted the virus, including 12,378 who died, Mississippi State Department of Health numbers state.

The complaint named nearly a dozen defendants, including the People’s Republic, the Community Party of China, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

However, the suit has made little progress, with officials in the nation refusing to be served.

Fitch was given an additional 180 days to serve the defendants earlier this month.

WLBT has reached out to the Ministry of Justice and is waiting to hear back.

