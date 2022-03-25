66-year-old killed in Amite Co. crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 66-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday in Amite County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the crash on Highway 33 just before 3:30 p.m.

MHP says Larnce McClain lost control of his GMC Yukon and overturned into the water.

McClain was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

