66-year-old killed in Amite Co. crash

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 66-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday in Amite County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to the crash on Highway 33 just before 3:30 p.m.

MHP says Larnce McClain lost control of his GMC Yukon and overturned into the water.

McClain was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

