WLBT names Charley Jones as news director

Charley Jones
Charley Jones(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is proud to announce that Charley Jones has been promoted to News Director. Jones started at WLBT as a Producer and Photographer, before moving on to WTVM in Birmingham, Ala., then returning to WLBT as an Executive Producer. Jones has also served as Managing Editor at WLBT, and in 2015 was promoted to Assistant News Director.

“Charley understands the Jackson market and understands Mississippi,” said WLBT Vice President and General Manager, Ted Fortenberry. “He has a passion for news and has proven himself as a solid manager during his tenure at WLBT. We are fortunate to have Charley on our team and I am optimistic he will provide strong, steady leadership for our news team for years to come and help WLBT maintain – and grow – our #1 position on TV and the many digital platforms where we are so dominant.”

A graduate of University of Southern Mississippi, Jones received his Bachelor of Science degree in Radio, TV and Film.

