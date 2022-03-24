Visually impaired residents say Jackson’s bus system is putting their jobs on the line

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of Jackson’s visually impaired residents fear their jobs could soon be in jeopardy because of the city’s public transportation system.

JTRAN reduced its hours in January because of a worker shortage.

JTRAN’s website says the change was made to maintain reliable service, but one Jackson resident said that hasn’t been the case.

“We’re just hardworking citizens, and we want to be treated fairly like anyone else,” James Fells said.

For Fells and some of his visually impaired colleagues, public transportation is not only a service that they pay for but one they rely on.

“It takes us to work, it takes us to doctor appointments, to the grocery stores... it’s really a must for all individuals that are visually impaired or that are in wheelchairs,” he said. “We definitely need it to be improved.”

When JTRAN went from picking up passengers as early as 5:15 in the morning and dropping them off as late as 7:45 at night to a 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. schedule, it started impacting Fells’ paycheck.

“You can’t make a living when you’re losing time,” he said. “The bus service doesn’t leave till 6:30, so you’re not going to be able to pick up five to six people and get them to work on time by 7:30.”

Not only is JTRAN’s schedule change causing Fells to spend less time at work but also more time on the bus.

“We’re getting picked up late and then when we get picked up, we have to ride for over an hour as they pick up other passengers. They could pass by our house, but the driver is not allowed to drop us off because they have to go by what’s written in the tablet,” he said.

Fells said his bosses have been patient so far, but he’s not sure how much longer that can continue.

“Our job is saying, ‘We’re trying to work with you,’ but our job is just like any other job - they need employees to work,” he said. “They’re patient with us right now, but they know it’s not totally on us. It’s on the transit system, so they have been telling us to try to reach out to [the city] and see what we can get done. And so far, nothing has been done.”

Christine Welch, the city’s deputy director of transportation, provided the following statement in response to these concerns:

“Similar to many other cities across the country during the pandemic, we are experiencing an employee shortage at JTRAN. Unfortunately, that has resulted in an inability to fully run all of our public transportation routes the last couple of months. We are aware of the difficulty this has caused our residents who rely on the JTRAN system. We continue to work on a daily basis to fill the positions we need. The goal is to restore full service by the end of the month, but that is contingent on the worker situation. In the meantime, we are advising residents to seek alternative forms of transportation if they are able.”

