Vicksburg police need help finding missing 16-year-old girl

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Police say Tatyanna McDonald, 16, was last seen on Rigby Street Wednesday around 6 p.m.

She was wearing a blue jean jacket, a black and white shirt and black boots.

McDonald has brown hair, eyes standing 5′1, weighing 120 pounds.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of McDonald’s, please call the police at (601) 636-2511 and reference case #22-2224.

